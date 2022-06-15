 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEKEND PICK: Historic Körner’s Folly will hold its annual Family Fun Day in Kernersville

Historic Körner’s Folly

Historic Körner’s Folly will hold its annual Family Fun Day.

 Courtesy of Historic Körner’s Folly

FAMILY TIME: Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, is hosting its annual Körner’s Folly Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18. Families can play historic games and learn about Victorian traditions, while participating in hands-on activities, face painting, fairy hair, crafts and more. The Körner Family Revue Puppet Show will be presented at 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. For tickets and event information, call 336-996-7922 or go to kornersfolly.org.

