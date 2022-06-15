WEEKEND PICK: Historic Körner’s Folly will hold its annual Family Fun Day in Kernersville

FAMILY TIME: Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, is hosting its annual Körner’s Folly Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18. Families can play historic games and learn about Victorian traditions, while participating in hands-on activities, face painting, fairy hair, crafts and more. The Körner Family Revue Puppet Show will be presented at 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. For tickets and event information, call 336-996-7922 or go to kornersfolly.org.