WEEKEND PICK: Juneteenth Celebration in Winston-Salem

JUNETEENTH EVENT: Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host a Juneteenth Celebration featuring Gospel Music from Jamera McQueen-Smith and Matelyn Alicia from 5 to 8 p.m. June 19 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. McQueen-Smith is a singer, songwriter and vocal coach based in Kernersville. She has worked with musicians such as Christopher Brinson and The Gospel Music Ministries. Alicia has over 30 years of experience as an entertainer, life coach and leader. She completed a Gospel European tour in 2018 and released her debut music project “God’s Butterfly LIVE!” Art activities will be available. Lakeside Drinks, Mike & Mike’s Italian Ices, Wutyasay and Sliders Street Food food trucks will be on-site.

Jamera McQueen-Smith

Jamera McQueen-Smith
Matelyn Alicia

Matelyn Alicia
