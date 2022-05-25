Sawtooth School for Visual Art will open a new exhibition called "bag(s) of sand" on May 25 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 226 N. Marshall St. and 215 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. The display will feature art by Ashley Johnson, Julia Gartrell, Lamar Whidbee, Steisha Pintado, Lauren Guilmette and Jonathan Hoffman. Paul Travis Phillips, an assistant professor at Elon University with a studio in Winston-Salem, is the guest curator. As a conceptual artist, his work frequently overlaps with philosophy, in this case a new branch called Affective Injustice. Phillips says a single bag "operates more as a weight that burdens its maker/carrier more than it protects." But when many bags of sand are put together, they offer a safeguard or a protective barrier. Special programming is planned throughout the run of the show, and a closing reception with the artists will be in August. Call call 336-723-7395 or visit sawtooth.org.
WEEKEND PICK: New exhibit at Sawtooth in Winston-Salem themed around a new philosophy called "Affective Injustice"
