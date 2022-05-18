WEEKEND PICK: Paul McCartney will perform at Wake Forest University

LEGEND IN CONCERT: Paul McCartney will perform at 8 p.m. May 21 at Truist Field at Wake Forest University, 475 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem. With songs such as “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Let It Be” and many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: Hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music. Winston-Salem is one of McCartney’s live debut cities during his 13-city Got Back tour that started April 28 in Spokane, Wash. and will run through June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J. Tickets start at $39.50 at ticketmaster.com. Visit greensborocoliseum.com or paulmccartneygotback.com.