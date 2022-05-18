 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WEEKEND PICK: Paul McCartney will perform at Wake Forest University

  • 0
Paul McCartney (copy)

Paul McCartney will play at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

 David Richard, The Associated Press

LEGEND IN CONCERT: Paul McCartney will perform at 8 p.m. May 21 at Truist Field at Wake Forest University, 475 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem. With songs such as “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Let It Be” and many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: Hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music. Winston-Salem is one of McCartney’s live debut cities during his 13-city Got Back tour that started April 28 in Spokane, Wash. and will run through June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J. Tickets start at $39.50 at ticketmaster.com. Visit greensborocoliseum.com or paulmccartneygotback.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Diana Ross to perform at Queen Elizabeth Jubilee concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert