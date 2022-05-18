LEGEND IN CONCERT: Paul McCartney will perform at 8 p.m. May 21 at Truist Field at Wake Forest University, 475 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem. With songs such as “Hey Jude,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Let It Be” and many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: Hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music. Winston-Salem is one of McCartney’s live debut cities during his 13-city Got Back tour that started April 28 in Spokane, Wash. and will run through June 16 in East Rutherford, N.J. Tickets start at $39.50 at ticketmaster.com. Visit greensborocoliseum.com or paulmccartneygotback.com.
WEEKEND PICK: Paul McCartney will perform at Wake Forest University
Related to this story
Most Popular
There’s a new drive-thru Mexican restaurant in Kernersville — but it’s not a Taco Bell.
There has been a changing of the guard at a longtime popular eatery on the north side of town.
New bakery in Winston-Salem opened by woman who chose cake (and cookies, brownies and more) over the corporate world
First-time bakery owner Ellie Scalf has opened The Little Cake Company at 420-A Jonestown Road, next to Cha Da Thai in New Town Shopping Center.
Legendary Paul McCartney in concert in Winston-Salem less than a week away
The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival is back for the first time since 2019.
This tour’s concerts are the former Beatle’s first live performances since 2019.
Murphy’s 2010 — or what is popularly known as Murphy’s Lunch — is back after a two-year hiatus that began in the early days of the coronavirus…
Popular downtown Winston-Salem restaurant and bar closed in 2021.
The annual Greek Festival at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Winston-Salem is back this year as an in-person event for the first tim…
The second annual Kernersville Brews-A-Palooza will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 22 in the parking lot of Kernersville Brewing Company, 221 N. M…