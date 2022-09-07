 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEKEND PICK: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents 'The 39 Steps'

'The 39 Steps'

Little Theater of Winston-Salem will present “The 39 Steps,” featuring (from left) Dave Dobson (Clown), Dianne Puakstelis (Annabella/Pamela/Margaret), Elliot Lerner (Richard Hannay) and Beth Cox (Clown).

 Daniel Alvarez, provided

MYSTERY THEATER: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “The 39 Steps” at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, and you’ll have a fast-paced whodunit, packed with laughs and featuring more than 150 characters, played by a cast of four.

Dashing Londoner Richard Hannay, trapped in a boring life, encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is murdered, Hannay finds himself entangled in a nationwide manhunt, pursued by a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps.” An Opening Night Reception will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 15-17 and 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 17-18. Tickets are $14-28 for adults, with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. For more information contact 336-725-4001 or go to LTofWS.org.

The play runs about two hours, including a 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 11 and older.

