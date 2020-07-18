Lee Norris, a 2004 Wake Forest alumnus, has a small role as an unnamed Navy crewmember in “Greyhound,” the Tom Hanks World War II drama that was recently released on the AppleTV+ streaming service.
On his Facebook page, Norris said that “Tom Hanks has been my acting-hero for my entire life, and to have a small part in this WWII movie with him is quite literally a dream come true.” He added that “I’ve truly never been prouder to be part of a film.”
Norris, 38, is a Greenville native best known for his long-running role as Marvin “Mouth” McFadden on “One Tree Hill,” which was filmed in Wilmington. His other roles have included a two-episode stint on “The Walking Dead”; a recurring role on “Boy Meets World,” which he later reprised in the sequel series “Girl Meets World”; and guest spots on such shows as “American Gothic,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “October Road.” He has also appeared in such films as “Zodiac” and “Gone Girl,” and the 2019 Hallmark TV-movie “A Christmas Wish.”
“Greyhound” is one of many movies that were made for theatrical release this year but that, after the COVID-19 pandemic, shifted to a streaming release instead. The story involves a U.S. Navy Commander (Hanks) trying to protect a merchant ship convoy under attack by German submarines in the early days of U.S. involvement in WWII. the cast also includes Stephen Graham, Elisabeth Shue and Rob Morgan. Norris’s character is credited as “Messenger #2.”
Information on AppleTV+ can be found at apple.com. It is a subscription service but a free trial week-long membership is available.
