"The Outpost" (R): Rod Lurie directed this gritty, intense war drama, based on a best-selling book, about U.S. soldiers taking on overwhelming Taliban forces in Afghanistan during the Battle of Kamdesh and trying to find a way to keep civilians safe while taking out the enemy. The cast includes Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom.
"Batwoman: The Complete First Season": Ruby Rose stars (in this first season, at least) in this CW action series as Kate Kane, the feisty, independent-minded cousin of Bruce Wayne, who has gone missing - and coincidentally, so has Batman. As a result, Gotham City is at the mercy of the criminal element until Kate discovers her cousin's secret, finding his equipment. She modifies the costume and sets out to become the city's new symbol of hope, taking on a supervillain with a personal connection. Bonus features include featurettes and a bonus disc with a multi-part crossover between this show and other DC superhero shows including "The Flash," "Arrow" and Legends of Tomorrow." The series will return next season, but with a different lead actress.
"Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons" (R): This intense, and often violent, animated film focuses on Deathstroke The Terminator, traditionally a supervillain who fought the likes of the Teen Titans. But he's the (anti-) hero here, taking on a secret society that has abducted his estranged son for nefarious purposes. Michael Chiklis is well-cast as the voice of Slade Wilson, AKA Deathstroke, and the voice cast also includes Sasha Alexander and Colin Salmon. the movie was originally a streaming series on the CW Seed digital service, and also features other DC characters including Bronze Tiger, Lady Shiva and Jericho. It is available on Blu-ray or DVD.
"Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies" (Unrated): Pam Grier, a Winston-Salem native, and Peter Bogdanovich, a former instructor at the UNC School of the Arts, are among the interview subjects for this documentary, which looks at the history of film nude scenes from some of the earliest recorded films in the 19th century to the censorship of the Hays Code (and right before that, what has been dubbed the "pre-Code era") to the likes of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Borat." Other interview subjects include Malcolm McDowell, Kevin Smith, Shannon Elizabeth, Eric Roberts, Sean Young and others, who discuss the changing mores of nude scenes in film over the decades, and how the film industry is changing in light of the #MeToo movement. The movie is now available on VOD and digital; no physical media date has been announced.
"Emperor" (PG-13): This sweeping historical drama tells the story of Shields "Emperor" Green, an escaped slave and the descendant of African kings who joined the raid on Harper's Ferry. Dayo Okeniyi stars, and the cast also includes such familiar faces as James Cromwell, Mykelti Williamson and Bruce Dern.
"S.W.A.T. Season Three": Shemar Moore stars in this police drama about the members of an elite crime-fighting force. Bonus features in the latest DVD set include deleted scenes and a blooper reel.
"Biography: Kenny Rogers": The A&E series pays tribute to the late country music superstar with this 86-minute documentary, which includes interviews with Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire and more.
"Gamera: The Complete Collection": This impressive boxed set from Arrow Video marks the first time all 12 Japanese movies featuring the giant but friendly monster, an enormous turtle with the power of flight who is "friend to all children," have been gathered in one collection. Though sometimes mocked for its kid-friendly tone and campy effects, the Gamera films have proven to be some of the most enduring of all Japanse kaiju (giant monster) films, second only to good ol' Godzilla. The eight-disc set has uncut versions of all the films, with Japanese and English options, plus a 120-page companion comic book and an 80-page retrospective on the series.
"The Terror: Infamy": AMC's gripping anthology horror series, produced by Ridley Scott, looked back at a real-life horror for its second season, the persecution of Japanese-Americans during World War II in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor. The series examines both the real life prejudice they faced and a supernatural menace in the form of a creature out of folklore. George Takei, himself a real-life survivor of internment camps, has a supporting role.
Also New: "Military Wives," a comedy-drama starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan was originally scheduled to be part of the RiverRun International Film Festival before it got canceled; "G-LOC," a science fiction survival tale starring Stephen Moyer, Casper Van Dien and John Rhys-Davies; "A White, White Day," an Icelandic film noir about a police chief obsessed with finding out whether his late wife cheated on him, with a bonus short film; "I Am Vengeance: Retaliation," a thriller with pro wrestler turned actor Stu Bennett and Vinnie Jones of "Snatch" and "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels"; and "Night Out," a comedy-drama about sexy romps in the Berlin nightlife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.