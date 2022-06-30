Where to find fireworks and other July 4 events in and around Winston-Salem

Fourth of July celebrations in and around Winston-Salem, include:
What: Fireworks show
When: After the 6:30 p.m. July 4 Dash game
Where: Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem
Tickets: wsdash.com
What to expect: The Winston-Salem Dash vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks, followed by a double-length fireworks show
****
What: Kernersville Fourth of July Community Concert and Fireworks
When: Starting at 5 p.m.
Where: Raider’s Field, 512 W. Mountain St., behind Kernersville Elementary School
What to expect: Food trucks starting at 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 6:30 p.m. featuring the Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
****
What: Fun Fourth Freedom Fest
When: Noon-6 p.m. July 4
Where: Elm Street, downtown Greensboro
Admission: Free. Food and other vendors charge.
****
What: Fireworks
When: After the 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Grasshoppers game July 4
Where: First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St.
Tickets: 336-268-2255, GSOHoppers.com
****
What: Independence Celebration
When: 6-10 p.m. July 2
Where: Davie County Community Park, 151 Southwood Drive, Mocksville
What to expect: Music at 6 p.m. from Marvelous Funkshun and 7:30 p.m. from The ToneZ. Fireworks after the concert.
*****
What: Yadkinville Independence Celebration
When: 6 p.m. July 2
Where: 213 S. Van Buren St., Yadkinville
What to expect: Music by Big Daddy Mojo and fireworks
*****
What: Fourth of July fireworks display
When: 9 p.m. July 4. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street, Mount Airy
What to expect: Fireworks