Where to find fireworks and other July 4 events in and around Winston-Salem

Fourth of July celebrations in and around Winston-Salem, include:

What: Fireworks show

When: After the 6:30 p.m. July 4 Dash game

Where: Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

What to expect: The Winston-Salem Dash vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks, followed by a double-length fireworks show

****

What: Kernersville Fourth of July Community Concert and Fireworks

When: Starting at 5 p.m.

Where: Raider’s Field, 512 W. Mountain St., behind Kernersville Elementary School

What to expect: Food trucks starting at 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 6:30 p.m. featuring the Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

****

What: Fun Fourth Freedom Fest

When: Noon-6 p.m. July 4

Where: Elm Street, downtown Greensboro

Admission: Free. Food and other vendors charge.

****

What: Fireworks

When: After the 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Grasshoppers game July 4

Where: First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St.

****

What: Independence Celebration

When: 6-10 p.m. July 2

Where: Davie County Community Park, 151 Southwood Drive, Mocksville

What to expect: Music at 6 p.m. from Marvelous Funkshun and 7:30 p.m. from The ToneZ. Fireworks after the concert.

*****

What: Yadkinville Independence Celebration

When: 6 p.m. July 2

Where: 213 S. Van Buren St., Yadkinville

What to expect: Music by Big Daddy Mojo and fireworks

*****

What: Fourth of July fireworks display

When: 9 p.m. July 4. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street, Mount Airy

What to expect: Fireworks