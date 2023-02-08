WILD ONES: Ken Bridle will share his encyclopedic knowledge of the natural world and some of his nature-inspired art during a talk about North Carolina's natural treasures on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive. Bridle, who lives in Stokes County, has been or is involved with several conservation groups in the area.
