The question had to be asked of actress Karen Allen.

"So, are you in the new Indiana Jones film?"

Whether Allen, who gained fame as Marion Ravenwood, the love interest of Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," is going to appear in the new Indiana Jones movie has been a tightly held secret.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the last installment in one of the most famous franchises in movie history, will premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 18, and Allen wasn't about to spill the beans.

"Time will tell," Allen said recently from her home in western Massachusetts.

On other topics, namely her love of film and small film festivals, Allen was much more loquacious.

Allen will be honored as a Master of Cinema by RiverRun International Film Festival at 7p.m., Saturday, prior to the screening of her latest film, "A Stage of Twilight," at Hanesbrand Theatre.

She was scheduled to receive the award last year but was unable to attend. Allen came to RiverRun in 2017 to show her short film, "A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud," based on a Carson McCullers' story.

There's a chance Allen will be inside various theaters this weekend, checking out other films at the festival.

"When I go to festivals, other than my commitments, that's where you'll find me," said Allen, 71. "I don't go to sit around in my hotel room. I really go for films."

That's not the case at bigger festivals.

"When I've gone to Cannes, you're shot out of a cannon, and you're being photographed all the time. You're dealing with hair, makeup. You don't have to worry about, 'Do I have the right gown?' There's pressure to be a movie star, and it's not that much fun," Allen said.

Over the course of a 45-year career in film, the Illinois native has had roles in blockbusters (the aforementioned "Raiders" and "Animal House") and cult favorites ("Scrooged" and "The Sandlot"), as well as smaller roles in such acclaimed films as "Malcolm X" and "The Perfect Storm."

Allen was never one to bask in the glow of celebrity. Los Angeles was not her kind of town.

"It's not really a city to me. It's a big sprawling suburb, and I'm not a suburb kind of person," said Allen, who lives in a town of less than 10,000 people in Berkshire County. "I love a countryside or a real city, so there never was any kind of complicated question of 'Do I go to LA?' The answer was always, 'I have absolutely no interest.'"

A graduate of the famed Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute, Allen has remained devoted to the craft of acting while working in theater in New York City and in smaller theater companies near her home in Massachusetts. Her film "A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud," marked her directorial debut.

"A Stage of Twilight" came about after a discussion between Allen and playwright Sarah T. Schwab.

"She talked about wanting to write about end-of-life issues," Allen said of Schwab. "She had gone through her father passing away, and my mom and dad were both starting to have some serious medical conditions, and we got into a discussion about all the different obstacles and choices you have to make during that period," Allen said.

About a year later, Schwab handed Allen a script, and the two began passing it back and forth, shaping it into what they believed would be a play.

With production drawing nearer, COVID hit, sidelining the project.

Eventually, Schwab reworked it as a screenplay and handed the script to Allen. The film was shot a year later in Connecticut, with Allen and William Sadler ("Shawshank Redemption," "Star Trek: Deep Space 9") starring as an aging couple facing end-of-life decisions.

Allen said she is most drawn to projects with compelling characters who have something to say.

"I think it's why I tend to be drawn to indie films, where you generally work with a writer or director who are telling stories that they care about. To make an indie film, you have to work so hard to make it happen, and those films often don't see the light of day unless there's a passionate core there. I'm sort of drawn to that, to people who are passionate about telling a story and stories that make me feel something," she said.

As a movie-goer, Allen said she wants to be moved more than entertained.

"I have no desire to be entertained and leave the theater kind of mildly amused by something. I really like something to shake me up. I want to move to a more vibrant way of thinking," she said.