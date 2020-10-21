 Skip to main content
Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem to host "Scary Times" story slam
Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem to host "Scary Times" story slam

Storyteller Joe Mills

The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem, a local storytelling community, will host a "Scary Times," a virtual story slam from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 on Zoom. Eight to 10 guests will be invited to share their own stories of worst fears, quirky phobias, looming threats, dark prospects, spooky hauntings or funny feelings. The event will feature storyteller Joe Mills, who offers this teaser: “I’m going to tell a story about a scary walk in the woods with my brother.” Mills is a faculty member at the UNC School of the Arts and has published six collections of poetry with Press 53. For more, go to josephrobertmills.com. Award-wining poet, host and author Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, is returning as emcee. The event is free, but advanced registration is required at tinyurl.com/y27sxskj. Go to musews.org.

Fran Daniel

