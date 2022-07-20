MUSICAL THEATER: The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy will present "The SpongeBob Musical" at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. When SpongeBob discovers that Bikini Bottom is about to be obliterated by a volcanic eruption, he decides to stay and fight to save his home. With the help of his best friend, Patrick the sea star, and Sandy, a super smart squirrel from Texas, they hatch a plan to save the day. Unfortunately, not everyone is on board with the trio’s plan. Can this simple sponge finally prove himself to his town that he’s a hero? Or will Bikini Bottom be ruined forever? Get ready to experience a mischievous Plankton, a greedy Mr. Krabbs and all the other Bikini Bottom citizens you know and love. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m July 28-30 and 3 p.m. July 31. Tickets are $22 at yadkinarts.org. Visit yadkinarts.org.
