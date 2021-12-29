Winston-Salem area New Year's Eve events

NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS
8:30 p.m. Dec 31: An Evening with the Avett Brothers at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. With special guests David Childers and the Serpents. Tickets $49.50-$89.50 at ticketmaster.com. greensborocoliseum.com.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle at Earl’s WS, 121 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem as part of Cheers to the New Year. $20 at tinyurl.com/4sruaw53. earlsws.com.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31: Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Crafts, music, dance party, confetti, balloon drop. $5. north.kaleideum.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 31: New Years Eve Party! at The Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville, 308 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. Drinks, dinner, music in covered Beer Garden. facebook.com/TBKKernersville.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: NYE with Big Daddy Mojo at Old Nick’s Pub Arcadia, 206 Millers Creek Drive, Winston-Salem.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party with The Stone Parker Band at Double D Burnout Saloon, 1408 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. Music by The Stone Parker Band. 336-992-1250.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: NYE Celebration at Hotel Indigo Winston-Salem Downtown, 104 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. DJ Richard Brewer. Champagne toast at midnight. Raffle prizes. Hotel packages available.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with The Plaids at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. $30-$40 at theramkat.com. COVID-19 precautions in effect. theramkat.com.
9 p.m. Dec. 31: Break Time Billiards Sports, 420 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. Music by Matt Dylan and the Honky Tonk Outlaws. facebook.com/BreakTimeBilliard.
10 p.m. Dec. 31: Ringing in 2022 at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Music, live entertainment, karaoke, midnight toast, party favors. Dress to impress. Tickets $30 at ARTCTheatre.com.
10 p.m. Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party at DB’s Bar and Grill, 4005 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem.
10 p.m. Dec. 31: New Years! at CB’s Tavern, 3870 Bethania Station Road, Winston-Salem. $20. facebook.com/cbtavern.
Through Jan. 1: Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly with the exception of Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home.