Winston-Salem artist illustrates Cartier holiday card and two books released by the White House Historical Association

For the past 19 years, I’ve done many illustration projects, including five books, for the White House Historical Association in Washington, D.C., a nonpartisan organization that promotes knowledge of the White House as a historic building and the lives of the presidents and their families there. I especially enjoy the challenge of doing historically-based stories and illustrations, of making history come alive for children and anyone else who likes illustrated books!

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: I’ve always loved to draw, ever since I was 3 years old. I was an art and art history major in college, then in graduate school began to get interested in book illustration as well. A friend there had founded his own small press to create handmade books — Thornwillow Press mentioned above — and he encouraged me to do some illustrations for one of his books not long after I finished my Ph.D. So I’ve been doing book illustrations ever since. I think the most wonderful part of book illustration is how the pictures don’t just follow the story, but help to create it, add to it, to tell to a certain extent a second parallel story to go with the words.

Q: Who has influenced your art?