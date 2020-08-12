ARTISTIC GROWTH: Studio 7 and the McNeely Gallery will host “The Artwork of Evan Miller” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, by chance and by appointment, now through Aug. 30 at 204 W. Sixth St. in the Downtown Arts District. An opening reception will be 7-9 p.m. Aug. 7.
Miller’s artwork shows his growth over the past year, and includes watercolors, acrylics, collage, alcohol inks and bookmaking. His “Raining Flowers” piece is mixed media with acrylics, spray paint and stencils. “I’m Going Crazy” is an installation using oil sticks and vintage vinyl records. Call 336-408-9739 or email studio7ws@gmail.com.
