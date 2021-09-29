 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem band Migrant Birds will perform at The Ramkat
Winston-Salem band Migrant Birds will perform at The Ramkat

LIVE MUSIC: Migrant Birds will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. Charlotte pop band Oceanic will open the show. Migrant Birds is an indie-folk group from Winston-Salem, featuring Spencer McNair Ayscue (guitars, vocals); Tara Lancaster Logue (vocals, keys); and Scott Peters (cello, bass). The band draws on pop, rock and Americana influences. Tickets are $6 in advance at theramkat.com or $9 the day of the show. All guests, staff and artists at The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR lab test result from 48 hours before the scheduled event, along with a matching photo ID. At-home rapid tests will not be accepted. Masks are also required. Visit theramkat.com, migrantbirdsmusic.com or oceanicofficial.com.

