Winston-Salem folk singer Mike J. Baron will perform an outdoor concert

OUTDOOR CONCERT: Folk singer/songwriter/guitarist/harmonica player Mike J. Baron, 73 of Winston-Salem, will perform a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at Artivity on the Green, 630 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem. Baron has been fighting an incurable bone marrow cancer for 17 years. But in 2019, Baron entered a clinical trial in Charlotte to train his T-cells to seek and destroy his cancer cells. Right now, Baron is in remission. The program will be 90 minutes and will include some of the best folk and pop songs ever written. His audience will hear tunes by Bob Dylan, Tom Paxton, Tom Petty, The Byrds, Peter, Paul and Mary, Neil Young, Donovan, The Eagles, Arlo Guthrie, America and at least six songs that Baron has composed. The rain date for the concert will be at 7:30 p.m. July 25.