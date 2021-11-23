 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem Holiday Parade will return this year in downtown
0 Comments

Winston-Salem Holiday Parade will return this year in downtown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLIDAY PARADE: The 31st annual Winston-Salem Holiday Parade will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in downtown Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Jaycees started the parade in 1990. This year’s Grand Marshal is Tyler Beyea. She is the development director at H.O.P.E. (Help Our People Eat), a grassroots organization dedicated to making healthier meals and fresh local produce accessible area residents. The parade will begin at the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar Street, and then will travel down Fourth Street to Liberty Street and will end at Corpening Plaza. More than 90 entries will participate and will include marching bands, dignitaries, local organizations and more. Visit wsparade.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Andrew Garfield denies rumors that he will appear in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Celebrity birthdays
Entertainment

Celebrity birthdays

Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 82. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 79. Actor Susan Sullivan is 79. Country singer Jacky Ward is 75. Actor J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert