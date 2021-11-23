Winston-Salem Holiday Parade will return this year in downtown

HOLIDAY PARADE: The 31st annual Winston-Salem Holiday Parade will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in downtown Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Jaycees started the parade in 1990. This year’s Grand Marshal is Tyler Beyea. She is the development director at H.O.P.E. (Help Our People Eat), a grassroots organization dedicated to making healthier meals and fresh local produce accessible area residents. The parade will begin at the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar Street, and then will travel down Fourth Street to Liberty Street and will end at Corpening Plaza. More than 90 entries will participate and will include marching bands, dignitaries, local organizations and more. Visit wsparade.org.