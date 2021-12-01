Winston-Salem Jaycees' 31st annual Holiday Parade will take place in downtown Winston-Salem

HOLIDAY PARADE: Winston-Salem Jaycees are holding the 31st annual Holiday Parade at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in downtown Winston-Salem. More than 90 entries, including marching bands, dignitaries and local organizations will walk or drive in the parade. The Grand Marshal will be Tyler Beyea, the Development Director at H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem (Help Our People Eat), a grassroots organization dedicated to making healthier meals and fresh local produce accessible to those living in food deserts of Winston-Salem. The parade will start at the intersection of Fourth and Poplar streets and head down Fourth Street, turn right on Liberty Street and end at Corpening Plaza. Masks are recommended. Visit wsparade.org.