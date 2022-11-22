 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade will be on Dec. 3 downtown

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

HOLIDAY PARADE: The Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Winston-Salem. The parade will feature floats, dancers, Scouts, bands and more. Chuck Kraft, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad Chapter, will be the Grand Marshal for the 2022 holiday parade. The parade, which will last about an hour, will start at Fourth and Poplar streets, then it will continue down Fourth Street, turn right onto Liberty Street and continue to Corpening Plaza. The parade will go on rain or shine. The tree lighting ceremony will take place after the parade. For more information, go to wsparade.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Craig explains why he isn't a fan of Thanksgiving foods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert