Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade will be on Dec. 3 downtown

HOLIDAY PARADE: The Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Winston-Salem. The parade will feature floats, dancers, Scouts, bands and more. Chuck Kraft, the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Piedmont Triad Chapter, will be the Grand Marshal for the 2022 holiday parade. The parade, which will last about an hour, will start at Fourth and Poplar streets, then it will continue down Fourth Street, turn right onto Liberty Street and continue to Corpening Plaza. The parade will go on rain or shine. The tree lighting ceremony will take place after the parade. For more information, go to wsparade.org.