SING OUT THE VOTE: Che Apalache bandleader, songwriter and activist Joe Troop, from Winston-Salem, has launched an initiative to get out the vote in North Carolina. Working with VoteNC.org and RuralOrganizing.org, Troop is making a series of videos to spotlight key progressive voices from across N.C. by sharing songs and having conversations. The video series, “Pickin’ for Progress,” is releasing one mini-documentary film per week running up to the elections in November. The videos include Troop’s original songs and highlight activist and minority voices. The first video features a testimony from folk musician Nokosee Fields, a Lumbee Indian. You can access the videos by going to YouTube and searching for “Pickin’ for Progress."
Lynn Felder
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.