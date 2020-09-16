Winston-Salem poet, singer and nurse is the coordinator of The Word Is Out Open Mic – TWIO

Jilly Hinckley-Noble, a poet, singer and nurse, started writing when she was 8 years old but stopped when she was about 14.
In 1996, as an adult, she attended a poetry slam at Penny University coffeehouse in Winston-Salem.
“It was just like a switch was flipped that night and I started writing again,” Hinckley-Noble said.
In April 1997, she was talking to Bob Shar, a former humanities librarian at the Forsyth County Central Library, and he mentioned how it would be nice if somebody would keep the popular open mics going at the library, she said.
That was 23 years ago. Hinckley-Noble coordinated the first The Word Is Out Open Mic in May 1997 and continues to hold TWIO the last Tuesday of the month.
TWIO participants met at the Central Library until it closed in 2014 for renovations and moved the venue to the Southside Branch until the new Central Library opened in 2017. Because of COVID-19, TWIO did not hold an event in March or April.
“I couldn’t let it die, so I bought a Zoom subscription, and we started up again in May of this year,” Hinckley-Noble said.
She quoted Martin Luther King Jr. in talking about why keeping the open mic poetry going is so important: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
“The reason for me to keep it going was to allow people to have a place to come to speak what matters,” she said. “I think of it as an open playing field because people of all backgrounds come there.”
In 2002, Nell Davis Britton, a local poet who received a Distinguished Women in the Arts award in 2018, wrote a poem about TWIO titled “A Magical Habitat for Frogs & Polliwogs.”
Hinckley-Noble has found that people find it encouraging to find some like-minded people at TWIO: “One of my favorite things about the venue is that even though it represents every imaginable style and people of every imaginable background, there’s this rush, you can feel coming from the audience, of support for each person as they get up there.”
As far as her own poetry, she likes to write about "what's going on."
“It might be a place," Hinckley-Noble said. "It might be a day. It might be the world. It might be my personal journey. It might be a friend’s personal journey."
Her favorite is “The Reverend, The Doctor,” which is about Martin Luther King Jr.
“It’s about how he was my hero,” she said.
She wrote the poem in 1997 and is still revising it to see if she can make it better.
“I actually made it to second (place) in a slam at a national convention with that poem,” she said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: It is the search and recruitment to feature Winston-Salem’s rich and varied poets. I maintain The Word Is Out Open Mic for poets to share the work that is most important to them, original and others’. The rest of the participating poets join as open mic readers, or listen intently. Maintaining this venue has also been the momentum to keep me writing no matter how busy I am with the business of life. Writing frees my spirit of the “cast iron cobwebs of worry” (from one of my pieces).
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: Over these 23 years of The Word Is Out Open Mic, I have learned to trust the universe to help me find yet another voice to add to the community of poets who have had the opportunity to showcase their work. Some are established, published and well known. Others have been writing alone without community for years and are making the leap to get “Their Word Out.” The poets are from every imaginable background, ages 15 to forever, and have styles from eulogies to limericks to song lyrics, rap, religion, politics and personal journeys. It is an even playing field. In my own writing I have learned that experimenting with different styles and reading poetry amplifies the adventure of seeing what comes forth when I allow it.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: The poets introduce me to other poets. The audience is made up of poets. Deborah Streeter, Bob Moyer and Joel White are some of the poets who have helped recruit other poets over the years and I am grateful. All of the poets are inspirations for my own writing. The event is an entity, and that entity is my muse.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: As facilitator my role is to help the new presenters feel welcome and comfortable. Some start out with stage fright and it is my role to let them know this room does not judge; it supports each writer pretty much unconditionally. We all know how hard it can be to float a new work, and so celebrate each other.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: The Word Is Out, affectionately known as TWIO, fills my heart with the examples of courage and uniqueness of each writer’s work. It is always fun, and it is always different, sort of like a Scrabble game: so many fascinating surprises. And so many insights offered free of charge.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Poets who haven’t experimented with our venue are welcomed to enjoy this community of poets. Suspend fear and self judgment of your work. Never explain or complain about your poem. Let it stand on its own, it will do the work. There are several other Open Mic venues. Attend as many as you can and find a “home” to keep returning to. Congratulate yourself for the courage to write it down and speak it. You will get feedback that surprises you, helps you grow your work and encourages you.
You will gain a network. We have had a number of poets start, shaking with nerves, and not so long later get published and gain a following. Some have gone on to become recognized spoken word artists. Most come away inspired to continue their calling to make magic with their writing. I say, please do! You and your words are important in our world. If you are a “poet on the side” of a consuming career, please be generous and share 20 minutes of your work with us.
Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.