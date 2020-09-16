Winston-Salem poet, singer and nurse is the coordinator of The Word Is Out Open Mic – TWIO

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: The poets introduce me to other poets. The audience is made up of poets. Deborah Streeter, Bob Moyer and Joel White are some of the poets who have helped recruit other poets over the years and I am grateful. All of the poets are inspirations for my own writing. The event is an entity, and that entity is my muse.

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: As facilitator my role is to help the new presenters feel welcome and comfortable. Some start out with stage fright and it is my role to let them know this room does not judge; it supports each writer pretty much unconditionally. We all know how hard it can be to float a new work, and so celebrate each other.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: The Word Is Out, affectionately known as TWIO, fills my heart with the examples of courage and uniqueness of each writer’s work. It is always fun, and it is always different, sort of like a Scrabble game: so many fascinating surprises. And so many insights offered free of charge.

Q: Any advice for other artists?