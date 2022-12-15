HOLIDAY CONCERT: The Winston-Salem Pops Chorus will present “’Tis the Season,” a holiday choral concert, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Ardmore Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. The program is family friendly for kids and adults of all ages. The show will run about an hour and 15 minutes, so it’s not too long for little ones to sit still. The Pops Chorus is a community-based, 36-voice mixed ensemble under the direction of Kevin Mundy and accompanied by Associate Director Robert Rocco. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Visit tinyurl.com/5cuu9es5.