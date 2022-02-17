Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony will present its annual free Community Concert

COMBINED CONCERT: Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony will present its annual Concert for Community at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus. The first half of the concert will feature this year’s Peter Perret Youth Talent Search winners performing with the Winston-Salem Symphony. Violinist Arti Phoncharoensri will perform “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and cellist Sam Tripp will play his own arrangement of the Saint-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor. In the second half, the combined orchestra will perform selections from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet.” The concert will conclude with Antonín Dvořák’s “The Golden Spinning Wheel,” a symphonic poem full of masterful displays of lush textures. The concert is free with reservation at wssymphony.org. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required. Masks are also required. Visit wssymphony.org.