CHORAL CONCERT: The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Christopher Gilliam, will present a concert featuring “Requiem,” by Wake Forest University Composer-in-Residence Dan Locklair at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. The chorus will be accompanied by the Winston-Salem Symphony String Orchestra and Wait Chapel’s organ. Locklair’s “Requeim” is quickly becoming a staple of the international choral repertoire. Because the concert date coincides with Reformation Sunday in the liturgical calendar, the program will open with Johann Sebastian Bach’s “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.” Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 336-464-0145 or visit wssymphony.org.
Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus will present a concert at Wait Chapel
