Winston-Salem Symphony concert one of the last with Steep Canyon Rangers founding member Woody Platt

SAYING GOODBYE: Winston-Salem Symphony will present a Music that Pops concert, featuring North Carolina’s own Steep Canyon Rangers, who will join the Symphony for an evening of bluegrass and more at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium at 301 Hawthorne Road NW in Winston-Salem. The Ashville-based Steep Canyon Rangers are Grammy Award winners, Billboard chart-toppers and frequent collaborators of the renowned banjoist (and occasional comedian) Steve Martin. The Rangers are Woody Platt on guitar and vocals, Graham Sharp of Greensboro on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, and Barrett Smith on bass and vocals. This will be one of the last concerts featuring Platt, one of the founders of Steep Canyon Rangers. Platt has decided to step away from the group after 25 years. “We love Woody and owe him a massive debt for all the work he’s put in, both on the stage and behind the scenes. We’re excited for the next chapter of his life and also excited for the next chapter of Steep Canyon Rangers,” the group posted on its Facebook page. Winston-Salem Symphony was the first orchestra the group played with and now will be the last for the original lineup. The concert will be led by assistant conductor Karen Ní Bhroin. Tickets start at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.