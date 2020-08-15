The last time the Winston-Salem Symphony played all together in one place to a nearly sold-out audience was March 10, two days before theaters and concert halls were shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.
They went out with a bang with guest artist Rachel Barton Pine performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, book-ended by Bedřich Smetana’s “Vltava” (The Moldau), and Antonín Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6 in D Major, op. 60, B. 112. "The performance — conducted with steady assurance by Tim Redmond, the symphony’s music director ... was masterful in every way," Kenneth Keuffel wrote in his review for the Journal.
Venues are still closed, and symphony organizers and musicians announced a major adaptation earlier this week with their 2020–21 Season Reimagined.
This Reimagined season will replace the fall 2020 concerts that were announced earlier this year. Concerts of music for smaller orchestras will accommodate socially distanced musicians on stage.
Reimagined, all online with one possible exception, will include three modified Classics concerts, the first Ignite Family Series concert, and an A Carolina Christmas concert. Music in homes, gardens and around the community will feature Symphony Serenades, small ensembles of symphony musicians performing works curated by Tim Redmond, music director, and Karen NÍ Bhroin, assistant conductor.
All of the following is subject to change, if safety requires, according to a statement from symphony officials. But here is what they hope to bring to the community, starting in October.
- Oct. 24: "London Calling," livestreamed from the Stevens Center: Rossini: Overture to "The Barber of Seville," Anna Clyne: "Sound and Fury," Haydn: Symphony No. 104, "London." Haydn’s final symphony was written while the composer was living in London. New York-based, London-born Anna Clyne’s Sound and Fury quotes Haydn and lends a 21st-century color to an 18th-century instrumentation. Rossini’s overture to "The Barber of Seville" adds humor.
- Nov. 15: "American Landscape," livestreamed from the Stevens Center: Copland: "Appalachian Spring," Dan Locklair: "In Memory — H.H.L.," Dvořák: Serenade for Strings, Op. 22. The work of Winston-Salem composer Dan Locklair is at the heart of a program that paints the American landscape on a sonic canvas. "In Memory—H.H.L." is a dedication to Locklair’s mother and recalls a familiar church hymn. Copland’s "Appalachian Spring" is presented in its original ballet score for 13 players. Czech composer Dvořák, who lived in America at the height of his fame, presents a serenade for strings alone.
- Nov. 28: "A Carolina Christmas: Unwrapped," either live or livestreamed from The Ramkat, Winston-Salem's largest popular-music venue: Although it may not be the large musical spectacular of past seasons, the symphony promises a concert in keeping with the style and sentiment of other "Carolina Christmas" concerts. Details to come.
- Dec. 16: Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony Sextet, livestreamed from the Moravian Music Foundation: Historians don't know Beethoven's exact birthdate, but it was mid-December in 1770. In honor of Beethoven's 250th birthday and the community-wide Beethoven Rocks Winston-Salem collaboration, the symphony and the Moravian Music Foundation are collaborating on this performance.
These concerts will be available online to Stage Pass members. Stage Pass is a new digital membership program providing access to exclusive online content, including live-streamed performances, Etherbound presentations, behind-the-scenes extras, and interviews with musicians and special guests. Adjustments to the 2021 concerts will be announced in late fall.
Stage Pass is $75 at www.wssymphony.org. The cost of Serenade packages will vary depending upon the size of the ensemble. Individuals and organizations interested in hosting a Serenade micro-concert can contact the symphony for more information.
The symphony will continue to offer digital performances through its social media channels including Musician Moments, Camera1, and a new Etherbound project, expected in November.
