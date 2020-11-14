Winston-Salem Symphony presents next streaming concert of its season

Music Director Timothy Redmond and Winston-Salem Symphony will present “American Landscapes” live from the Stevens Center at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

The virtual concert, which will be streaming at 3 p.m. Nov. 15, has been curated to feature music for a smaller orchestra that will accommodate socially distanced musicians onstage.

The work of Winston-Salem’s own Dan Locklair is at the heart of a program that paints the American landscape on a sonic canvas. “In Memory — H.H.L.” is a dedication to Locklair’s mother and recalls a familiar church hymn. Kirk Trevor, who recorded Locklair’s single-movement elegiac composition with the Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, said “After the first read-through of "In Memory – H.H.L.," I realized we had found a worthy successor to the Barber Adagio. Here was a gorgeously crafted adagio for strings that had a new voice, but with the same hauntingly lush harmonies and intensity that makes the string orchestra such a beautiful vehicle in the concert hall.”

Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring,” long an audience favorite, will be presented in its original ballet score for 13 players. The beauty and power of what is one of the true masterpieces of 20th-century music is not diminished by fewer musicians.