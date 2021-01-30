Winston-Salem Symphony to offer innovative 2021 spring season

The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt arts and music organizations as much as any sector of the economy. But while the Winston-Salem Symphony has struggled with the pandemic like any live music organization, its leaders and musicians have adapted by exploring new approaches to delivering live music.
Case in point: The symphony has released a slate of 2021 virtual events that go beyond simply streaming live performances to include prerecorded, cinematic elements. The upcoming calendar includes:
Valentine’s Mixtape: Remember those days when you would get a blank cassette tape, dub your favorite random songs on it and give it to a significant other or BFF? The Winston-Salem Symphony’s Feb. 14 show is a tribute to the magic of mixtapes. The orchestra will present romantic songs from a wide range of composers and genres. The set list ranges from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” to music from the movie “Love, Actually.” Soprano Jodi Burn will be part of this performance.
Center Stage: On March 13, flutist Kathryn Levy and cellist Brooks Whitehouse will step into the spotlight to perform the “Renaissance Concerto” and “Cello Concerto” respectively. The show will open with Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture.” Music director Timothy Redmond said, “Would we do it like this (under normal circumstances)? Probably not.” But the circumstances of the virtual season inspired the Symphony to present this eclectic choice of music.
The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass by Carol Barnett: The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Christopher Gilliam, and bluegrass musicians will join the orchestra for this concert deeply rooted in North Carolina’s musical traditions. The symphony has performed bluegrass music in the past, and Redmond said these concerts have been well-received by local audiences. “We’ve built up a loyal audience who loves bluegrass as much as classical,” he said. The concert takes place April 24.
For Your Eyes Only: Music of James Bond: The music is as iconic as the martini: “Skyfall,” “Live and Let Die,” “Goldfinger” and many more. The Winston-Salem Symphony and guest vocalists will present the classic songs from 007’s greatest movies at this May 8 concert.
Some of the details of the James Bond concert, such as the location, remain undecided because symphony organizers are hopeful that the COVID-19 situation will have improved to the point they can host a live audience for the show.
The virtual performances can be accessed through Stage Pass, the Winston-Salem Symphony’s membership program for digital content. A $75 subscription gives members digital tickets to every symphony concert, plus exclusive online content. Concerts typically are available for on-demand viewing for 30 days after they debut.
The Spring 2021 schedule already has seen the symphony experiment with dramatically different ways to reach audiences. For example, the symphony recently produced a short musical movie of “Auld Lang Syne” featuring symphony musicians and child actors at Winston-Salem landmarks, including Reynolda House, Old Salem and the Stevens Center. To date, the slickly produced video has been viewed 250,000 times — a number that astounds Redmond.
Earlier this month, the Symphony produced a short biographical/musical film called “The Chevalier: A Voice to be Heard.” In August, a full play — with music from Winston-Salem Symphony — will premiere at the National Black Theatre Festival. Both the play and the film tell the story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Bologne was a renowned composer, violinist and orchestra conductor of 18th century Paris — and was the first known Black composers of classical music. He also was a champion fencer and the commander of Europe’s first all-Black unit. Bologne spoke out against the injustices of slavery and despite being closely acquainted with France’s nobility, he experienced legal and societal racism first-hand.
Both the “Auld Lang Syne” and “The Chevalier” mini-movies are available to watch for free on the Winston-Salem Symphony’s YouTube page. Even after the pandemic ends, Redmond said the symphony will continue to explore new and exciting ways to film and stream its concerts, using the lessons learned by necessity to improve the experience for the audience.
That isn’t to say adapting has been easy. For example, because of social distancing guidelines, the symphony only can perform with about 25 people onstage at one time, compared to nearly 100 at a normal show. And the symphony has only been able to offer musicians a fraction of the work they would get in a normal season. But Redmond said the Winston-Salem Symphony has and will continue to move forward during these difficult times.
“The orchestra has remained busy, and we are thrilled our patrons, our audience, has supported us,” said Redmond said.
For more information on these upcoming shows, including how to subscribe to Stage Pass, go to www.wssymphony.org.