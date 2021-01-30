Winston-Salem Symphony to offer innovative 2021 spring season

Earlier this month, the Symphony produced a short biographical/musical film called “The Chevalier: A Voice to be Heard.” In August, a full play — with music from Winston-Salem Symphony — will premiere at the National Black Theatre Festival. Both the play and the film tell the story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Bologne was a renowned composer, violinist and orchestra conductor of 18th century Paris — and was the first known Black composers of classical music. He also was a champion fencer and the commander of Europe’s first all-Black unit. Bologne spoke out against the injustices of slavery and despite being closely acquainted with France’s nobility, he experienced legal and societal racism first-hand.

Both the “Auld Lang Syne” and “The Chevalier” mini-movies are available to watch for free on the Winston-Salem Symphony’s YouTube page. Even after the pandemic ends, Redmond said the symphony will continue to explore new and exciting ways to film and stream its concerts, using the lessons learned by necessity to improve the experience for the audience.