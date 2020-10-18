Winston-Salem Symphony to perform its first Classics concert of the season

“We’re very sociable creatures — musicians,” Redmond said. “We like sitting next to each other for good musical reasons as well as to be able to chat.”

He said they won’t be able to do that right now because they need to maintain a certain distance apart to be safe.

“It means that people have to listen and watch in a different way,” he said. “That’s just something that we’re going to get used to. It’s something that musicians the whole world over have gotten used to doing these past weeks and months.”

He and several musicians said they are excited to be starting again and are so grateful for the support they have received from the community.

Simon Ertz, principal viola of the Winston-Salem Symphony, lives in Chapel Hill and also plays for the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and freelances a bit with the North Carolina Symphony.

He said not having the chance to play with other orchestra musicians since March has been hard for him and other musicians.

“We’ve all had to adapt an awful lot,” Ertz said.

He said the Winston-Salem Symphony’s Oct. 24 concert will be a slightly different circumstance than normal because they won’t have a live audience.