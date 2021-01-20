Winston-Salem Symphony to present 'The Chevalier: A Voice to be Heard'

VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE: Winston-Salem Symphony will present "The Chevalier: A Voice to be Heard," a virtual performance that is part of its Etherhbound series. Timothy Redmond is the music director, Bill Barclay is the artistic director and Gregg Jamback is the videographer for the film. This project features the topic Black Lives Matter. “The Chevalier: A Voice to Be Heard” includes pieces by Bologne, including Chevalier de Saint-Georges’s Symphony No. 2 and Violin Concerto in A Major Op. 5 No. 2, as well as the Chevalier’s Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 1a No. 2 performed by violinist Brendon Elliot and Winston-Salem Symphony pianist Nancy Johnston. The short film will be released for free at 8 a.m. Jan. 21 on social media channels including instagram.com/wssymphony, facebook.com/wssymphony and youtube.com/user/wssymphony, as well as at wssymphony.org.