Winston-Salem Symphony to present virtual concert, "CenterStage"

STREAMING CONCERT: Winston-Salem Symphony will present the virtual concert CenterStage at 7:30 p.m. March 13 and on demand for 30 days. The symphony's principal musicians Kathryn Levy (flute) and Brooks Whitehouse (cello) will be featured in concertos by Lukas Foss and Edward Elgar. George Gershwin’s Cuban Overture, considered perhaps to be a “spicier” version of his famed American in Paris, opens the concert. Conducted by Music Director Timothy Redmond and performed at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, this concert features all 20th-century music and celebrates the musicians of the Winston-Salem Symphony by placing them on “center stage.” The performance will stream on the Symphony's Stage Pass and artarie.com. Visit wssymphony.org.