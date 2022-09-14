Winston-Salem Symphony will begin its season with one of the six music director candidates conducting

INTERACTIVE INTERVIEW: The Winston-Salem Symphony will perform “Mendelssohn’s Muse” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., downtown Winston-Salem. The concert will feature conductor Andrew Grams, one of the six candidates for the position of music director of the symphony. Tickets prices start at $25. Fore more information, call 336-464-0145 or visit wssymphony.org.