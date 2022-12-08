 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winston-Salem Symphony will perform Handel's 'Messiah' with Robert Moody conducting

  • 0
Robert Moody (copy)

Winston-Salem Symphony and Chorus will present “Handel’s Messiah” with Robert Moody conducting.

 PROVIDED

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Winston-Salem Symphony will perform Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Wait Chapel, 1834 Wake Forest Road, on Wake Forest University’s campus. Former symphony Music Director Robert Moody will conduct the 16th annual performance. Guest singers will be soprano Kathryn Mueller, mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven, tenor Aaron Crouch, and baritone Troy Cook, as well as members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus. Moody was Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director from 2005 to 2018. He has led the Memphis Symphony Orchestra since 2016 and has served as the Music Director of Arizona Musicfest since 2007. Tickets start at $25 at wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145. Visit wssymphony.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton tease exciting new music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert