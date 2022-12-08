MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Winston-Salem Symphony will perform Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Wait Chapel, 1834 Wake Forest Road, on Wake Forest University’s campus. Former symphony Music Director Robert Moody will conduct the 16th annual performance. Guest singers will be soprano Kathryn Mueller, mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven, tenor Aaron Crouch, and baritone Troy Cook, as well as members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus. Moody was Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director from 2005 to 2018. He has led the Memphis Symphony Orchestra since 2016 and has served as the Music Director of Arizona Musicfest since 2007. Tickets start at $25 at wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145. Visit wssymphony.org.
Winston-Salem Symphony will perform Handel's 'Messiah' with Robert Moody conducting
