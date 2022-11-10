 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Concerto (R)Evolution” with third symphony music director candidate

CONDUCTOR CANDIDATE: Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Concerto (R)Evolution” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Stevens Center at UNC School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., downtown Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org. The public is invited to interact with guest conductor and candidate for symphony music director Vladimir Kulenovic. He will be available at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 10 for Open Coffee and Meet and Greet at Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.; at 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 for Symphony by the Glass at The Caviste, 1100 Reynolda Road with music and wine; and at noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Symphony’s Music Lovers’ Luncheon at Footnote Coffee & Cocktails, 434 W. Fourth St. with a discussion between Kulenovic and guest artist Julian Schwarz for $35 at wssymphony.org/luncheon; and after the Nov. 12 concert at Mix and Mingle at The Ginger Fox, across the street from the Stevens Center. Kulenovic and other orchestra musicians will attend. Visit wssymphony.org.

