SYMPHONY PERFORMANCE: Winston-Salem Symphony’s annual performance of Handel’s Messiah will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. This performance marks the Symphony’s fourteenth year performing what has become a Triad holiday favorite and is widely regarded as music’s most powerful message of faith. Conductor will be Christopher Gilliam, Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus Director. The performance will feature guest singers Shawnette Sulker, soprano; Sarah Coit, mezzo soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; and Kevin Burdette, bass; as well as members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus. Tickets start at $25 by phone at 336-464-0145 or online at WSsymphony.org. All patrons attending Winston-Salem Symphony events must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, and masks are required. Visit wssymphony.org.
Just In
Winston-Salem Symphony will present its annual performance of Handel's Messiah
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sonya Waddell has created an upscale version of her popular soul-food restaurant.
Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights offers new displays, hayrides, chances to shop and more
- Updated
I’m always looking for unique holiday gifts — something you can’t get just anywhere and that the intended recipient may not know about.
“Birthday” by Winston-Salem hip-hop artist is featured on BET Jams and his EP “God’s Timing” drops
A graduate of Glenn High School, 9th Wonder has worked with Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z. His collective, Dinner Party, is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album.
The parade will begin at the intersection of Fourth Street and Poplar Street, and then will travel down Fourth Street to Liberty Street and will end at Corpening Plaza.
I can’t imagine a better way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers than to add them to a platter of nachos.
Fall is here and winter is coming soon. That means it’s time to brush up on your chili recipe repertoire so your insides will feel as warm and…
Black on Black: SECCA opens exhibition about Black identity and the Black body at a tense, timely moment
As its title implies, SECCA’s new exhibition highlights the work of Black artists exploring aspects of Black identity at a pivotal moment in U.S. history.
If you’re looking for a satisfying fall or winter soup, consider a creamy, chunky chowder. The classic, of course, is New England clam chowder.