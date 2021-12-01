Winston-Salem Symphony will present its annual performance of Handel's Messiah

SYMPHONY PERFORMANCE: Winston-Salem Symphony’s annual performance of Handel’s Messiah will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. This performance marks the Symphony’s fourteenth year performing what has become a Triad holiday favorite and is widely regarded as music’s most powerful message of faith. Conductor will be Christopher Gilliam, Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus Director. The performance will feature guest singers Shawnette Sulker, soprano; Sarah Coit, mezzo soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; and Kevin Burdette, bass; as well as members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus. Tickets start at $25 by phone at 336-464-0145 or online at WSsymphony.org. All patrons attending Winston-Salem Symphony events must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, and masks are required. Visit wssymphony.org.