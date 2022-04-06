Movie music: Winston-Salem Symphony will present “The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains” pops concert at 7:30 p.m. April 9 at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium at 301 Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $25 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org. A shortened version of the concert called “Superhero Soundtrack!” family concert will be at 3 p.m. April 10 at Reynolds Auditorium. Tickets are $17-$36 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org. Stuart Chafetz, known for creating fun and innovative performances, will be the guest conductor. The concerts will feature music from “The Lone Ranger,” “The Avengers,” “Superman” and more. Visit wssymphony.org.
Winston-Salem Symphony will present "The Sounds of Cinema: Heroes and Villains" and "Superhero Soundtrack!" family concert
