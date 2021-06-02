 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem Symphony will take listeners "Around the World in 80 Minutes"
Winston-Salem Symphony

Elizabeth Pacheco Rose (left) and Scott MacLeod will perform with Winston-Salem Symphony.

 Winston-Salem Symphony provided

CLASSICAL RIDE: Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” on demand from 7:30 p.m. June 5 through July 5. From the coffee houses of Vienna to the salons of Paris, from the tea rooms of London to the theatres of Broadway — the symphony will take audiences on a musical journey featuring early 20th-century music from around the world. The concert will feature guest artists soprano Elizabeth Pacheco Rose and baritone Scott MacLeod. “Around the World in 80 Minutes” will stream through Stage Pass and Artarie.com. Go to wssymphony.org to buy a Stage Pass or a single-performance ticket.

Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus and Hank Pattie and The Current rehearse for "The World Beloved" concert
