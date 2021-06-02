Winston-Salem Symphony will take listeners "Around the World in 80 Minutes"

CLASSICAL RIDE: Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” on demand from 7:30 p.m. June 5 through July 5. From the coffee houses of Vienna to the salons of Paris, from the tea rooms of London to the theatres of Broadway — the symphony will take audiences on a musical journey featuring early 20th-century music from around the world. The concert will feature guest artists soprano Elizabeth Pacheco Rose and baritone Scott MacLeod. “Around the World in 80 Minutes” will stream through Stage Pass and Artarie.com. Go to wssymphony.org to buy a Stage Pass or a single-performance ticket.