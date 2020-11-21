Winston-Salem theaters prepare to celebrate the season

Interested audiences can buy tickets to view the production online starting Dec. 1.

“Hopefully, all of these things together bring joyful, educational, colorful and stimulating entertainment for all,” Robinson said.

Little Theatre

"Home for the Holidays: Christmas Greetings from Broadway"

Meanwhile, the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is preparing music of the holiday season as found on Broadway to help lift holiday spirits.

In this cheerful virtual special, presented by a dozen of the most talented actors and singers in the region, Christmas songs and stories from Broadway musicals will embrace the spirit of the holiday.

“What is vitally important to me is the idea of bringing together members of the Little Theatre family, both performers and spectators, to celebrate the joy and camaraderie of the season,” Mark Pirolo, who is directing the production, said.

“We are crafting a show,” Pirolo added, “that we feel will allow us to maintain our connections to the community and continue to provide ‘theater’ to a world that is very much in need of its ability to delight and entertain.”