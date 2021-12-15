HOLIDAY PLAY: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present “Elf: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18, 20-21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. In 2003, a little movie comedy about a misplaced boy named Buddy, starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, brought seasonal comedy to the screen. In 2010, with a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan from the movie, “Elf: The Musical” appeared on Broadway. Artistic Director Jamie Lawson describes this holiday entertainment as a “family-friendly romp. Buddy, an elf, leaves his home in the North Pole to seek family. He finds more than he bargained for when he lands in New York City and meets his reluctant father.” Lawson selected “Elf” for the music but also for the humor. Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for students and seniors (62 and older) at 336-723-7777 or theatrealliance.ws.
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present “Elf: The Musical”
