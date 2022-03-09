LIFE OF THE KING: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present “Elvis: The Musical” at 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. Starring Kyle Whisner as Elvis, the show looks at the pivotal moments in Elvis’s life through the perspectives of those who knew him best. From his impoverished childhood in Tupelo, Miss., to his triumphant 1968 “Comeback Special,” and his ascent to be “The King,” the musical features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs including “That’s All Right,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” “Earth Angel,” “Hound Dog,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” Performances will be at 8 p.m. March 11-12, 18-19 and 2 p.m. March 13, 20. Tickets are $19-$21 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office. Visit theatrealliance.ws.