 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present the musical Green Day
0 Comments

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present the musical Green Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American Idiot

“Green Day’s American Idiot” will be performed outside at Theatre Alliance in Winston-Salem.

 Jamie Lawson, provided

ROCK THEATER SHOW: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present the Green Day musical “American Idiot” at 650 W. Sixth St. in Winston-Salem. “American Idiot” follows the journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world with a score by the rock band Green Day. This high-octane show includes every song from the acclaimed album “American Idiot,” as well as several songs from the band’s Grammy-winning release, “21st Century Breakdown.” Performances will be at 8 p.m. July 23-25. Tickets are $25 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office. Visit theatrealliance.ws.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joshua Jackson reveals his wife Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to him

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Entertainment

Horoscope: Sunday, July 18

Your birthday July 18: Embrace the world with open arms. Opportunities are within reach; all you have to do is be receptive, use your imaginat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News