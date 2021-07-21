Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present the musical Green Day

ROCK THEATER SHOW: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present the Green Day musical “American Idiot” at 650 W. Sixth St. in Winston-Salem. “American Idiot” follows the journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world with a score by the rock band Green Day. This high-octane show includes every song from the acclaimed album “American Idiot,” as well as several songs from the band’s Grammy-winning release, “21st Century Breakdown.” Performances will be at 8 p.m. July 23-25. Tickets are $25 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office. Visit theatrealliance.ws.