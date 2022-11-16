PLAY-WITHIN-A-PLAY: The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Fifth Street in Winston-Salem. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s play-within-a-play whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 20. Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for seniors and students at theatrealliance.ws. For more information, call 336-723-7777 or go to theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present 'The Play That Goes Wrong'
