Winter TV 2021: What to watch, try and avoid

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki” are your by-the-book Marvel product. No one really seems to know what “What If…?” is. The Hulk himself couldn’t stop Marvel from pumping out as many shows and movies as possible.

“Bridge and Tunnel,” Jan. 24, 9 p.m., EPIX. Remember hope? Ed Helms is banking on it with his new show, “Bridge and Tunnel,” which he stars in, directs and produces, about a group of recent college grads who set out from Long Island to 1980 Manhattan. It promises bell-bottoms and sepia-toned fights between couples and the dreams for something more, better, bigger.

“The Snoopy Show,” Feb. 5, Apple TV Plus. The Peanuts characters won’t be relegated to just Thanksgiving and Christmas anymore. For the 70th anniversary of the iconic comic strip, Apple TV Plus is launching “The Snoopy Show” with Woodstock, Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder and Peppermint Patty. The episodes, each made up of three seven-minute cartoons, are intended for kids 4-11, but no one will tell if you want to embrace your childhood.