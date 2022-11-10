STRING BAND SHOW: The Yadkin Arts Council and Willingham Theater will present Bill and the Belles at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. The Johnson City, Tenn.-based band, Bill and the Belles, is known for combining a string-band format with its signature harmonies, candid songwriting and pop sensibilities. The new album, “Happy Again,” is full of life, humor and tongue-in-cheek explorations of love and loss. Tickets are $25 at 336-679-2941 or yadkinarts.org. Visit yadkinarts.org or billandthebelles.com.
