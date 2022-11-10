 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yadkin Arts Council and Willingham Theater will present Bill and the Belles

Kalia Yeagle (from left), Kris Truelsen and Aidan Vansuetendael of Bill and the Belles. The group will perform in Yadkinville.

 Billie Wheeler, provided

STRING BAND SHOW: The Yadkin Arts Council and Willingham Theater will present Bill and the Belles at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Yadkin Cultural Arts Center 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. The Johnson City, Tenn.-based band, Bill and the Belles, is known for combining a string-band format with its signature harmonies, candid songwriting and pop sensibilities. The new album, “Happy Again,” is full of life, humor and tongue-in-cheek explorations of love and loss. Tickets are $25 at 336-679-2941 or yadkinarts.org. Visit yadkinarts.org or billandthebelles.com.

