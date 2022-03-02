Yadkin Arts Council presents a new exhibit of colored pencil artwork

ART EXHIBIT: The Yadkin Arts Council presents “The Fine Art of Colored Pencil” by the Colored Pencil Society of America (District Chapter 114 Raleigh-Durham) March 10 through April 29 at 226 E. Main St, Yadkinville. The group exhibit will highlight the beautiful and versatile medium of colored pencil. An opening reception will be at 5 p.m. March 11. The reception is free and open to the public. Founded in 1990 by Vera Curnow, the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA) is a nonprofit organization representing almost 2,000 members worldwide who work with colored pencils. Visit YadkinArts.org or yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.