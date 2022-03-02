 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yadkin Arts Council presents a new exhibit of colored pencil artwork
coloredpencils.jpg

Yadkin Arts Council will present colored pencil artwork by “The Fine Art of Colored Pencil” by the Colored Pencil Society of America (District Chapter 114 Raleigh-Durham).

 Yadkin Arts Council, provided

ART EXHIBIT: The Yadkin Arts Council presents “The Fine Art of Colored Pencil” by the Colored Pencil Society of America (District Chapter 114 Raleigh-Durham) March 10 through April 29 at 226 E. Main St, Yadkinville. The group exhibit will highlight the beautiful and versatile medium of colored pencil. An opening reception will be at 5 p.m. March 11. The reception is free and open to the public. Founded in 1990 by Vera Curnow, the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA) is a nonprofit organization representing almost 2,000 members worldwide who work with colored pencils. Visit YadkinArts.org or yadkinarts.org/welborn-gallery.

