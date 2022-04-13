 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yadkin Arts Council will present "Calendar Girls" at Willingham Theatre

  • 0
"Calendar Girls"

Jean Wentz, Christine Booher, Lisa Drum, Julia Rushing, Joy Kay and Becky McCarson in “Calendar Girls” at Willingham Theatre in Yadkinville.

 Yadkin Arts Council, provided

THEATER PERFORMANCE: Yadkin Arts Council will present “Calendar Girls” at Willingham Theatre, 226 E. Main St. Studio C, Yadkinville. When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend, Chris, resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They persuade four fellow Women’s Institute members to pose nude with them for an “alternative” calendar. News of the women’s venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press descend on the small village. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie’s friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 22-23 and 3 p.m. April 24. Tickets are $22 at yadkinarts.org or at the box office. Visit yadkinarts.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 100 best G-rated movies to watch as a family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert