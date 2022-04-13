THEATER PERFORMANCE: Yadkin Arts Council will present “Calendar Girls” at Willingham Theatre, 226 E. Main St. Studio C, Yadkinville. When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend, Chris, resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room. They persuade four fellow Women’s Institute members to pose nude with them for an “alternative” calendar. News of the women’s venture spreads like wildfire, and hordes of press descend on the small village. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie’s friendship is put to the test under the strain of their newfound fame. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 22-23 and 3 p.m. April 24. Tickets are $22 at yadkinarts.org or at the box office. Visit yadkinarts.org.