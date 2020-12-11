Ex-Marine to remain jailed in probe of paramilitary group

"The end of democracy," Duncan said.

"One can hope," Kryscuk added, according to the transcript.

During an Instagram chat in July, Kryscuk instructed Duncan to "follow BLM Boise," the indictment says. Two days later, Kryscuk slowly drove around the perimeter of a Black Lives Matter rally on the campus of Boise State University for roughly 20 minutes, according to the indictment. It also says Kryscuk's vehicle was spotted near another BLM rally at a Boise park in August.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors told The Associated Press on Oct. 30 that the FBI notified her and fellow movement co-founder Alicia Garza that their names were on a list found in the possession of one of the suspects charged in the case. Garza tweeted about the FBI's visit to her house.

Cullors said she often gets death threats and usually doesn't tell her family about them, but this threat gave her "a lot of pause" given the proximity to the election and a recent spate of domestic terrorist attacks by far-right extremists.

"We beefed up our security leading up to the election," she said. "It's not a way to live to know that the work that you're doing is about changing the country to be better and that there are people that are willing to threaten your life."