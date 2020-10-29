Ex-music professor indicted on sex charges involving minor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A former music professor at the University of Michigan was indicted on charges that he transported a minor across state lines to engage in sexual conduct.

Stephen Shipps, 67, was expected to be arraigned via video Thursday in federal court, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Detroit. Shipps, of Ann Arbor, was arrested Thursday morning.

Shipps previously taught at the UNC School of the Arts in the 1980s.

The indictment alleges that on several occasions in 2002 a girl younger than 18 was transported across state lines for sexual activity. The girl was born in 1985, according to the indictment.

The case remains under investigation. The Associated Press was unable Thursday morning to determine if Shipps had an attorney.

Shipps had "close interactions with many young girls who were gifted musicians," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a release.

Authorities said Shipps was violin instructor from 1989 to 2019 at the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre and Dance. He also directed a preparatory program that offered instruction to young musicians ranging from elementary school through high school-age.