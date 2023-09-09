Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for orchestrating his far-right extremist group's attack on the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Tarrio's sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases, topping the 18-year sentences that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and onetime Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean received after juries convicted them of seditious conspiracy and other charges.

It comes as the Justice Department prepares to put Trump on trial on charges that the then-president illegally schemed to cling to power .

CONGRESS: Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday with a full agenda, including trying to avert a government shutdown before the fiscal year ends Sept. 30. Other issues to be addressed include emergency funding for Ukraine and federal disaster funding.

LABOR DAY: President Joe Biden touted the importance of organized labor and applauded American workers in building the economy during a Labor Day appearance Monday in Philadelphia. "This Labor Day we're celebrating jobs, good-paying jobs, jobs you can raise a family on, union jobs," Biden said.

OIL DRILLING: The Biden administration on Wednesday canceled the seven remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, overturning sales held in the Trump administration's waning days.